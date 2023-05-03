Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 5.43 million shares of the Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.44, and it changed around -$1.37 or -2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.18B. FTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.07, offering almost -12.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.65% since then. We note from Fortinet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Fortinet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended FTNT as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fortinet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Instantly FTNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.20 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is -7.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTNT is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Fortinet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.60 percent over the past six months and at a 18.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 29 analysts expect Fortinet Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $954.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.60%. Fortinet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.05% per year for the next five years.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.69% of Fortinet Inc. shares, and 70.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.66%. Fortinet Inc. stock is held by 1,430 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 67.37 million shares worth $3.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.45% or 50.59 million shares worth $2.47 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 20.17 million shares worth $986.29 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.99 million shares worth around $732.85 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.