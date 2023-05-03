Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.88, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.10B. AQUA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.35, offering almost -2.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.97% since then. We note from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AQUA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Instantly AQUA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.32 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.96% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQUA is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.31 percent over the past six months and at a -6.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $468.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. to make $516.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $439.32 million and $504.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 96.00%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, and 103.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.40%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock is held by 467 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 12.79 million shares worth $506.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.32% or 11.38 million shares worth $450.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.7 million shares worth $146.54 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $124.28 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.