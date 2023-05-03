EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 5.64 million shares of the EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $111.61, and it changed around -$7.03 or -5.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.61B. EOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $147.74, offering almost -32.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.13% since then. We note from EOG Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

EOG Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EOG as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EOG Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.48 for the current quarter.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Instantly EOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 119.74 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.03% year-to-date, but still down -4.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is -2.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

EOG Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.74 percent over the past six months and at a -14.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -22.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EOG Resources Inc. to make $5.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.98 billion and $7.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 82.00%. EOG Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.28% per year for the next five years.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of EOG Resources Inc. shares, and 90.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.97%. EOG Resources Inc. stock is held by 1,787 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 54.35 million shares worth $7.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.77% or 45.7 million shares worth $5.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.86 million shares worth $2.31 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 14.22 million shares worth around $1.61 billion, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.