Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 5.16 million shares of the Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $152.88, and it changed around -$7.71 or -4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.94B. ENPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $339.92, offering almost -122.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $128.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.84% since then. We note from Enphase Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 183.31 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.30% year-to-date, but still down -30.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -27.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $265.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $169.00 and a high of $341.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.92 percent over the past six months and at a 20.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $745.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc. to make $798.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $530.2 million and $612.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 86.70%. Enphase Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 170.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.86% per year for the next five years.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares, and 80.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.45%. Enphase Energy Inc. stock is held by 1,438 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 15.69 million shares worth $4.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.31% or 14.13 million shares worth $3.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.16 million shares worth around $838.29 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.