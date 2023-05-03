Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.95B. ENIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.88, offering almost -0.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.73% since then. We note from Enel Chile S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.92K.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Instantly ENIC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.89 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 10.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 301.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Enel Chile S.A. shares, and 2.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.10%. Enel Chile S.A. stock is held by 136 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 2.32 million shares worth $6.62 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC, with 0.17% or 2.28 million shares worth $6.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $4.31 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.35 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.