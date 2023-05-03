Edison International (NYSE: EIX) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.19, and it changed around -$1.09 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.03B. EIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.92, offering almost -3.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from Edison International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Edison International stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EIX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Edison International is expected to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Instantly EIX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.92 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.47% year-to-date, but still down -1.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is 2.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EIX is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Edison International share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.24 percent over the past six months and at a 2.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Edison International to make $5.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.01 billion and $5.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.70%. Edison International earnings are expected to increase by -20.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

EIX Dividends

Edison International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.95. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Edison International shares, and 92.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.07%. Edison International stock is held by 1,052 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.64% of the shares, which is about 48.37 million shares worth $3.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.45% or 39.99 million shares worth $2.54 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.6 million shares worth $738.23 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $660.32 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.