Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.76, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $660.31M. DYN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.63, offering almost -32.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.44% since then. We note from Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.73K.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DYN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.77 for the current quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.10 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.47% year-to-date, but still up 12.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) is 6.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -299.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.16 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.80% in the next quarter.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 05.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 97.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.93% of the shares, which is about 9.87 million shares worth $114.39 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 8.49% or 4.95 million shares worth $57.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $12.51 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $8.96 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.