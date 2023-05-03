Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 2.33 million shares of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.26, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. DNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -70.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.46, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.95% since then. We note from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DNB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Instantly DNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.34 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.31% year-to-date, but still down -5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is -10.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNB is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.16 percent over the past six months and at a -11.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $532.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. to make $546.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $536 million and $537.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.00%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 96.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.49% per year for the next five years.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.87% of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, and 87.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.27%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 18.15% of the shares, which is about 79.05 million shares worth $810.25 million.

Thomas H Lee Partners LP, with 11.38% or 49.58 million shares worth $508.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 9.42 million shares worth $96.53 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 9.09 million shares worth around $93.14 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.