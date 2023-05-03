D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.45M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -2906.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.82% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QBTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.10% year-to-date, but still down -18.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -33.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QBTS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

D-Wave Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.44 percent over the past six months and at a -6.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to make $2.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 107.10%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, and 101.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.30%. D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 73.89% of the shares, which is about 59.43 million shares worth $26.44 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 9.87% or 7.94 million shares worth $3.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.