Could TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.85, and it changed around -$0.73 or -6.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $458.63M. TPIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.05, offering almost -130.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.03% since then. We note from TPI Composites Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 994.13K.

TPI Composites Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TPIC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TPI Composites Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.53 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.00% year-to-date, but still down -12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is -16.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPIC is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

TPI Composites Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.73 percent over the past six months and at a 49.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $378.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect TPI Composites Inc. to make $404.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $384.87 million and $452.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.40%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of TPI Composites Inc. shares, and 89.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.64%. TPI Composites Inc. stock is held by 283 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $43.03 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.81% or 2.07 million shares worth $20.95 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $10.86 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $11.52 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.