CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.25M. CNEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -1355.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from CN Energy Group. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Instantly CNEY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.52% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -2.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.70%.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.86% of CN Energy Group. Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. CN Energy Group. Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 63945.0 shares worth $13434.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.10% or 23900.0 shares worth $18403.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8671.0 shares worth $2732.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.