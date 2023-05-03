China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -912.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.27% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.45K.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5390 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.25% year-to-date, but still up 20.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 5.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10875.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10875.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.79% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.20%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.40% of the shares, which is about 34042.0 shares worth $32646.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.30% or 25379.0 shares worth $24338.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14500.0 shares worth $13905.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares.