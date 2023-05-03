Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $314.09, and it changed around $4.81 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.14B. BIIB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $312.23, offering almost 0.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $187.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.41% since then. We note from Biogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.41K.

Instantly BIIB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 316.68 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.42% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is 13.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Biogen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.81 percent over the past six months and at a -12.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.38 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Biogen Inc. to make $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.59 billion and $2.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.70%. Biogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 100.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.50% per year for the next five years.

BIIB Dividends

Biogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of Biogen Inc. shares, and 89.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.52%. Biogen Inc. stock is held by 1,479 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.85% of the shares, which is about 15.7 million shares worth $4.35 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.85% or 14.26 million shares worth $3.95 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.92 million shares worth $2.47 billion, making up 6.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $1.42 billion, which represents about 3.38% of the total shares outstanding.