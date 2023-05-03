Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9.77 million shares of the Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.35, and it changed around -$1.53 or -5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.31B. BKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.65, offering almost -41.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.34% since then. We note from Baker Hughes Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

Baker Hughes Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BKR as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.48 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is -5.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKR is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Baker Hughes Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.40 percent over the past six months and at a 70.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Baker Hughes Company to make $6.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.05 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%. Baker Hughes Company earnings are expected to increase by -129.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 43.80% per year for the next five years.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Baker Hughes Company shares, and 98.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.57%. Baker Hughes Company stock is held by 1,018 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 119.93 million shares worth $3.28 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 14.05% or 116.39 million shares worth $3.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 50.04 million shares worth $1.37 billion, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 34.88 million shares worth around $953.83 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.