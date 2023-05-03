Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.37, and it changed around -$0.79 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.83B. AXTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.56, offering almost -7.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.97% since then. We note from Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Instantly AXTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.83 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is -2.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXTA is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.23 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.00%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -24.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.17% per year for the next five years.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, and 102.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.58%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is held by 424 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 21.13 million shares worth $538.11 million.

Boston Partners, with 8.08% or 17.89 million shares worth $455.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.69 million shares worth $170.47 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.68 million shares worth around $144.76 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.