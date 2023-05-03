AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.29, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.41B. AZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.56, offering almost -3.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.13% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.39 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is 6.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $67.33 and a high of $108.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.32 percent over the past six months and at a 9.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $11.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.77 billion and $10.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.30%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by 10.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 18.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.10%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 1,281 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.61% of the shares, which is about 68.59 million shares worth $5.11 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 2.08% or 54.61 million shares worth $4.07 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 27.18 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 25.87 million shares worth around $1.93 billion, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.