Are Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $3.47 or 114.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.61M. ASNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -505.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.6% since then. We note from Actelis Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.16K.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) trade information

Instantly ASNS has showed a green trend with a performance of 114.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.58 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.42% year-to-date, but still up 131.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) is 103.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) estimates and forecasts

ASNS Dividends

Actelis Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.33% of Actelis Networks Inc. shares, and 0.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.58%. Actelis Networks Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 1100.0 shares worth $5249.0.

Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, with 0.01% or 2000.0 shares worth $9544.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.