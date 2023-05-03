AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.62, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. HKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2555.30, offering almost -38499.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.66% since then. We note from AMTD Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Instantly HKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.20 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.80% year-to-date, but still up 0.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) is -5.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD Digital Inc. shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.43%. AMTD Digital Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC, with 0.22% or 50260.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8722.0 shares worth $67508.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.