Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 8.69 million shares of the Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.92, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.15B. AMCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -24.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.58% since then. We note from Amcor plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.22 million.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.09 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is -4.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.68 day(s).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Amcor plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.06 percent over the past six months and at a -4.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.66 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Amcor plc to make $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.71 billion and $3.91 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Amcor plc earnings are expected to increase by -12.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.07% per year for the next five years.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Amcor plc shares, and 51.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.12%. Amcor plc stock is held by 866 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 119.79 million shares worth $1.43 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.14% or 106.05 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 34.43 million shares worth $410.01 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF held roughly 28.99 million shares worth around $329.94 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.