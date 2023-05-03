Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $177.38, and it changed around $3.98 or 2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.40B. ALB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $334.55, offering almost -88.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $171.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.13% since then. We note from Albemarle Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Instantly ALB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 188.93 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.21% year-to-date, but still down -2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is -18.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Albemarle Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.62 percent over the past six months and at a 21.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 195.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Albemarle Corporation to make $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 142.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 80.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.50%.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Albemarle Corporation shares, and 87.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.24%. Albemarle Corporation stock is held by 1,429 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.08% of the shares, which is about 14.17 million shares worth $3.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.85% or 9.21 million shares worth $2.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $771.86 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $591.49 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.