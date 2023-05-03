Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 11.25 million shares of the Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.24 or 21.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.68M. AKLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -2725.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.34% since then. We note from Akili Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.95K.

Akili Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AKLI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akili Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Instantly AKLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.67% year-to-date, but still up 26.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) is -15.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKLI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -351.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akili Inc. (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Akili Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.59 percent over the past six months and at a 77.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 649.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Akili Inc. to make $280k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.50% of Akili Inc. shares, and 53.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.08%. Akili Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Social Capital Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.20% of the shares, which is about 11.87 million shares worth $14.72 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 14.74% or 11.51 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF held roughly 40859.0 shares worth around $50665.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.