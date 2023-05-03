Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.35M. AKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -794.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Akari Therapeutics Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.86K.

Akari Therapeutics Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AKTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akari Therapeutics Plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

Instantly AKTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2005 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) is 0.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

Akari Therapeutics Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.96 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%.

AKTX Dividends

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares, and 8.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.64%. Akari Therapeutics Plc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 3.67 million shares worth $1.72 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 4.66% or 3.47 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30264.0 shares worth $10441.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.