Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 27.92 million shares of the Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.6 or 54.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.93M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.20, offering almost -6227.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Akanda Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.86K.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 54.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6400 on Tuesday, 05/02/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.77% year-to-date, but still up 66.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 74.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64400.00000000001 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.94% of Akanda Corp. shares, and 1.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.60%. Akanda Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 35472.0 shares worth $60000.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 6281.0 shares worth $10624.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.41 million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares.