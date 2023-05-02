You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR).

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. AUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.68, offering almost -251.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.29% since then. We note from Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.92% year-to-date, but still down -6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -0.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.75 day(s).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -342.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aurora Innovation Inc. to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42 million and $20.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -98.80%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.14% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.88%. Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 54.04 million shares worth $65.39 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 5.11% or 39.42 million shares worth $47.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 34.67 million shares worth $41.95 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.86 million shares worth around $13.14 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.