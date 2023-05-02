Why Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.42, and it changed around -$4.18 or -5.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.95B. SCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.11, offering almost -11.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.68% since then. We note from Service Corporation International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.61K.

Service Corporation International stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Service Corporation International is expected to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) trade information

Instantly SCI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.79 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is -1.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCI is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Service Corporation International (SCI) estimates and forecasts

Service Corporation International share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.09 percent over the past six months and at a -7.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $996.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Service Corporation International to make $997.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $990.86 million and $977.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%. Service Corporation International earnings are expected to increase by -25.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

SCI Dividends

Service Corporation International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.93% of Service Corporation International shares, and 92.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.39%. Service Corporation International stock is held by 709 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.44% of the shares, which is about 16.35 million shares worth $1.13 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.07% or 15.77 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $323.45 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $307.39 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.