Why NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.18M. NRSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.47, offering almost -126.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.18% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60490.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.12K.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.17 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.48% year-to-date, but still down -7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 14.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRSN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -255.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.01% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.50%. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 18433.0 shares worth $22488.0.

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management, LLC, with 0.09% or 11192.0 shares worth $13654.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.