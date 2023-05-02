Why Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.39 or 15.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.07M. IMMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -20.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.22% since then. We note from Immix Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.38K.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Instantly IMMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.89% year-to-date, but still up 59.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 66.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.35% of Immix Biopharma Inc. shares, and 3.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.90%. Immix Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.24 million.

UMB Bank NA/MO, with 0.71% or 99300.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 55851.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 52378.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.