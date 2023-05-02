Why HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.09 or 9.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.28M. HOOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.94, offering almost -77.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.61% since then. We note from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.06K.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.57% year-to-date, but still up 22.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is 51.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -633.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.66 percent over the past six months and at a -2.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. to make $4.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 million and $2.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 203.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.60%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.50% per year for the next five years.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.95% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, and 53.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.81%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $3.97 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 6.64% or 3.48 million shares worth $2.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $1.13 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.