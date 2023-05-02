Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.82, and it changed around $0.09 or 12.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.95M. VIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.11, offering almost -1010.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.17% since then. We note from Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VIRI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 249.15% year-to-date, but still up 31.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 135.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIRI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1363.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1363.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Virios Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 189.12 percent over the past six months and at a 55.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.30% in the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.05% of Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 10.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.18%. Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 0.90% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 38500.0 shares worth around $31724.0, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.