Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Share Price Might Move Up By 98.11%

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.26, and it changed around $5.43 or 12.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.40B. PCVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.31, offering almost -2.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.86% since then. We note from Vaxcyte Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 905.04K.

Vaxcyte Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PCVX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.83 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.93 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 11.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 33.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCVX is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Vaxcyte Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.31 percent over the past six months and at a -16.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.40%. Vaxcyte Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -78.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.20% per year for the next five years.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares, and 90.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.39%. Vaxcyte Inc. stock is held by 284 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 10.17 million shares worth $487.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.26% or 6.61 million shares worth $317.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $121.36 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $104.26 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.