Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.43, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. VRNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.10, offering almost -88.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.38% since then. We note from Varonis Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.15 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is -9.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Varonis Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.22 percent over the past six months and at a 88.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc. to make $135.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.45 million and $124.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.60%. Varonis Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 46.80% per year for the next five years.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares, and 98.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.15%. Varonis Systems Inc. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 11.38 million shares worth $266.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 10.57 million shares worth $247.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $79.17 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $74.69 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.