UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.29, and it changed around $2.7 or 23.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $360.11M. URGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.94, offering almost 9.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.06% since then. We note from UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.11K.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended URGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.33 for the current quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

Instantly URGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.11 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.10% year-to-date, but still up 23.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is 70.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URGN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -228.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

UroGen Pharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.56 percent over the past six months and at a 12.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. to make $20.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.56 million and $16.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.60%.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.97% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares, and 69.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.31%. UroGen Pharma Ltd. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.45% of the shares, which is about 2.92 million shares worth $25.89 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 5.57% or 1.3 million shares worth $11.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.