Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE: UA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.59, and it changed around -$0.23 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. UA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.59, offering almost -92.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.37% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended UA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.10 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.97% year-to-date, but still down -2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -11.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.47%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.76% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 67.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.39%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 21.89 million shares worth $164.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.64% or 16.83 million shares worth $126.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.34 million shares worth $47.71 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $46.16 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.