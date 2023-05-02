Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.21 or -20.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.02M. UK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -743.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83. We note from Ucommune International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.75K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.95% year-to-date, but still down -12.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -11.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26930.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares, and 48.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.17%. Ucommune International Ltd stock is held by 3 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 49.36% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $3.39 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.71% or 33128.0 shares worth $48939.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2354.0 shares worth $2401.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.