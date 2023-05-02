Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.64, and it changed around -$1.09 or -7.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. TWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.84, offering almost -72.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.11% since then. We note from Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TWO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Instantly TWO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.07 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.88% year-to-date, but still down -6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is -14.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWO is forecast to be at a low of $14.50 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.77 percent over the past six months and at a -134.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -112.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $510k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. to make $1.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.9 million and $11.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -97.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 24.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.33% per year for the next five years.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 17.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, and 58.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.28%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 15.07 million shares worth $189.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.16% or 9.82 million shares worth $123.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 7.32 million shares worth $91.92 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $50.85 million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.