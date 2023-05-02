TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.21 or 32.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.45M. TC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -1148.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.53% since then. We note from TuanChe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.95K.

TuanChe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TuanChe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Instantly TC has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.99% year-to-date, but still up 49.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is 45.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TC is forecast to be at a low of $78.50 and a high of $78.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9027.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9027.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 25.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.10% of TuanChe Limited shares, and 13.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.81%. TuanChe Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 2.43 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.71% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5969.0 shares worth $3462.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.