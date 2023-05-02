Home  »  Science   »  TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Stock: Does It Mean O...

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.86, and it changed around $0.21 or 32.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.45M. TC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -1148.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.53% since then. We note from TuanChe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23510.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.95K.

TuanChe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TuanChe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Instantly TC has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.99% year-to-date, but still up 49.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is 45.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93400.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TC is forecast to be at a low of $78.50 and a high of $78.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9027.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9027.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 25.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.10% of TuanChe Limited shares, and 13.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.81%. TuanChe Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 2.43 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.71% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5969.0 shares worth $3462.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.