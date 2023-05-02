Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $292.47, and it changed around -$7.42 or -2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.15B. SYK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $306.56, offering almost -4.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $188.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.43% since then. We note from Stryker Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) trade information

Instantly SYK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 301.46 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.62% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is 2.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) estimates and forecasts

Stryker Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.59 percent over the past six months and at a 7.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Stryker Corporation to make $4.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.49 billion and $4.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.80%. Stryker Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 18.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.24% per year for the next five years.

SYK Dividends

Stryker Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Stryker Corporation shares, and 80.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.63%. Stryker Corporation stock is held by 2,145 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 30.25 million shares worth $8.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 24.5 million shares worth $7.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.36 million shares worth $3.06 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 7.79 million shares worth around $2.3 billion, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.