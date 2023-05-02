Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Stock Forecast 2023: $2.25 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around -$0.07 or -6.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.76M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.18, offering almost -354.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.03% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 41.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDIG is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -144.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.75 percent over the past six months and at a 90.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $21.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.7 million and $29.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.80%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.01% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 22.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 3.02 million shares worth $2.78 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.54% or 2.27 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.