Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 2.81 million shares of the Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.1 or -14.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.33M. SPRU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -166.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -13.33% since then. We note from Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.85K.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPRU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spruce Power Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Instantly SPRU has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.72% year-to-date, but still down -15.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) is -25.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRU is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Spruce Power Holding Corporation to make $7.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.2 million and $8.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 161.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.10%.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.73% of Spruce Power Holding Corporation shares, and 27.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.73%. Spruce Power Holding Corporation stock is held by 95 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 6.19 million shares worth $5.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.15% or 4.67 million shares worth $4.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $2.8 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $1.33 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.