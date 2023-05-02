Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.53, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24B. PSLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -5.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.78% since then. We note from Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) trade information

Instantly PSLV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV) is 3.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) estimates and forecasts

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX:PSLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares, and 16.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.51%. Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock is held by 318 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 9.18 million shares worth $75.62 million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 1.71% or 8.28 million shares worth $68.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd and Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $6.74 million, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $4.77 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.