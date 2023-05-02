Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.14, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.74B. SKX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.39, offering almost -0.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.14% since then. We note from Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) trade information

Instantly SKX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.36 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.67% year-to-date, but still up 5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is 14.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) estimates and forecasts

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.81 percent over the past six months and at a 26.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. Inc. to make $2.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.87 billion and $1.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.00%. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -49.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.28% per year for the next five years.

SKX Dividends

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, and 93.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.82%. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock is held by 435 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 20.13 million shares worth $844.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.98% or 12.43 million shares worth $521.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $309.71 million, making up 5.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $186.03 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.