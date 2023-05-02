SIX Stock Forecast 2023: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 29.49%

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.87, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. SIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.72, offering almost -66.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.49% since then. We note from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SIX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.69 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is -6.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.40 percent over the past six months and at a 34.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $132.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to make $474.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $138.11 million and $435.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -14.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.07% per year for the next five years.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, and 99.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.65%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock is held by 366 institutions, with H Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.69% of the shares, which is about 11.4 million shares worth $272.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.26% or 10.21 million shares worth $243.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.64 million shares worth $134.54 million, making up 6.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $57.89 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.