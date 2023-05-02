Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.74 million shares of the Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.21 or 26.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.21M. SECO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.03, offering almost -398.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.51% since then. We note from Secoo Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.70% year-to-date, but still up 35.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is 66.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1359.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SECO is forecast to be at a low of $1359.01 and a high of $1359.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134455.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -134455.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited to make $273.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 23.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Limited shares, and 102.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.06%. Secoo Holding Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $10.14 million.

FIL LTD, with 0.70% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.