San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.78, and it changed around -$0.49 or -6.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $352.16M. SJT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.43, offering almost -127.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.17, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.75% since then. We note from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.36K.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.22 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.60% year-to-date, but still down -24.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is -35.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SJT is forecast to be at a low of $20.50 and a high of $20.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -202.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -202.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.70%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 30.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.23. It is important to note, however, that the 30.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, and 19.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.03%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock is held by 105 institutions, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 2.39 million shares worth $27.33 million.

McDaniel,Terry & Company, with 1.74% or 0.81 million shares worth $9.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $14.04 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.