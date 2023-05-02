Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.94 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.00, and it changed around $0.4 or 1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.94B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.88, offering almost -49.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.86% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.74 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.97 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.49% year-to-date, but still down -7.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -16.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.58 percent over the past six months and at a -17.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $767.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $776.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $631.21 million and $639.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -85.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.63% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 74.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.01%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 806 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.04% of the shares, which is about 78.67 million shares worth $2.24 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.88% or 38.53 million shares worth $1.1 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $284.72 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.67 million shares worth around $218.17 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.