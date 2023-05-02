Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS): Decline Of -47.28% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.53, and it changed around $2.25 or 4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.99B. RMBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.88, offering almost -9.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.92% since then. We note from Rambus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Rambus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMBS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rambus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Instantly RMBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.50 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.68% year-to-date, but still up 4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is -7.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMBS is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) estimates and forecasts

Rambus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.21 percent over the past six months and at a -0.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rambus Inc. to make $146 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.5 million and $132.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.10%. Rambus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -181.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.76% per year for the next five years.

RMBS Dividends

Rambus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Rambus Inc. shares, and 86.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.40%. Rambus Inc. stock is held by 441 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.29% of the shares, which is about 17.57 million shares worth $629.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.57% or 12.48 million shares worth $447.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.11 million shares worth $358.83 million, making up 7.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $116.78 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.