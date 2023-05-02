Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.92, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.88B. XM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.11, offering almost -6.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.99% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.95 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.95 percent over the past six months and at a 450.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $408.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. to make $425.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $356.37 million and $377.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.80%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.30% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 69.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.75%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 223 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.65% of the shares, which is about 24.99 million shares worth $259.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.58% or 10.22 million shares worth $106.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $35.24 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $29.14 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.