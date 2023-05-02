Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.07 million shares of the Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.59, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. PSEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -24.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.59% since then. We note from Prospect Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PSEC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Instantly PSEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.84 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) is -4.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Prospect Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.96 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Prospect Capital Corporation to make $223.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.43 million and $184.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.74%. Prospect Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 10.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.53% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares, and 8.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.61%. Prospect Capital Corporation stock is held by 264 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 3.38 million shares worth $23.66 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 0.66% or 2.63 million shares worth $18.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $26.37 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.07 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.