Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.97 million shares of the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.92, and it changed around -$0.49 or -3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. PAGP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.17, offering almost -9.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.32% since then. We note from Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PAGP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) trade information

Instantly PAGP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.67 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.86% year-to-date, but still down -4.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) is -1.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGP is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) estimates and forecasts

Plains GP Holdings L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.03 percent over the past six months and at a -1.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Plains GP Holdings L.P. to make $13.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.69 billion and $16.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%.

PAGP Dividends

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 7.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, and 89.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.19%. Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $162.18 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 6.83% or 12.83 million shares worth $159.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.25 million shares worth $134.51 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund held roughly 8.39 million shares worth around $110.07 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.