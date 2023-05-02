Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Share Price Might Move Up By 2.43%

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.19, and it changed around -$0.44 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39B. BTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.89, offering almost -41.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.88% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BTU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.42 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.23% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -9.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.58 day(s).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Peabody Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.17 percent over the past six months and at a -31.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 72.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.12%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 373 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 23.02 million shares worth $608.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.01% or 11.6 million shares worth $306.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 3.74 million shares worth $102.01 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $92.49 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.